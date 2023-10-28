Na 19 jaar ruilt Brussels Airlines Bromma in voor Arlanda

Vanmorgen vertrok op de luchthaven van Stockholm Bromma de laatste SN-vlucht naar Brussel. Na 19 jaar verlaat Brussels Airlines de stadsluchthaven en vliegt ze vanaf morgen op de hoofdluchthaven in Arlanda.

Vlucht SN2310 vertrok vanmorgen voor een laatste vlucht vanuit Bromma naar Brussel. Na 19 jaar houdt Brussels Airlines het voor bekeken en vliegt ze vanaf morgen naar Arlanda. Bromma is een kleine stadsluchthaven net buiten het centrum van Stockholm met hoofdzakelijk binnenlandse vluchten. Brussels Airlines was momenteel de enige maatschappij met internationale vluchten, enkel Finnair vliegt vanaf morgen opnieuw naar Helsinki.

“For 19 years, Bromma has been our airport of choice in the Stockholm region, and it was a real pleasure to operate from this airport,’ zegt COO Tilman Reinshagen. “Moving our operations to Arlanda is amongst others linked to the phasing out of the A319s of our fleet, the closer alignment we will have with the other airlines of Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance and offering connectivity to our passengers. But we will miss operating to and out of this small and efficient airport. As the only carrier operating flights to a non-Nordic destination out of Bromma, we’ve always felt like a special guest and so did our customers.”

Vanaf morgen verhuist Brussels Airlines naar Arlanda met meerdere vluchten per dag met uitzondering van zaterdag.